Register
06:51 GMT12 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Visor of the ferry Estonia in Sweden

    New Investigation of Largest Peacetime Maritime Catastrophe in Baltic Sea Underway

    © CC BY 4.0 / Anneli Karlsson / Visor of the ferry "Estonia" in Sweden
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 51
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0e/1080765010_0:91:1200:766_1200x675_80_0_0_c9418273698c13a6e7c9a9522bd81604.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202107121083364817-new-investigation-of-largest-peacetime-maritime-catastrophe-in-baltic-sea-underway/

    The previously unknown holes in Estonia's wreck, discovered in 2020, spurred the Swedish Accident Investigation Board to reconsider its stance and launch new dives to what is formally considered an underwater grave for 852 passengers to re-examine the fateful ferry.

    A ten-day joint study at the sinking site of the Estonia ferry, one of the worst maritime disasters of the 20th century, has been launched in search of answers given newly emerged circumstances, national Swedish broadcaster SVT reported.

    The new study featuring Swedish and Estonian vessels spearheaded by the Swedish Accident Investigation Board will determine whether further measures are necessary to investigate the previously unknown holes in the hull of the ferry that sank in 1994, killing 852 people.

    The background to the investigation is the data on holes in Estonia's starboard side that surfaced in a TV documentary last autumn. That side of the ship was previously down at the bottom, but is now more visible, Jonas Bäckstrand, chairman of the investigation and deputy director general of the Swedish Accident Investigation Board, explained.

    By examining the bottom conditions at the site, the investigators hope to determine their origin, whether there is a natural explanation for the holes of up to four metres in diameter that have been discovered. Such damage could have occurred when the ship sank and hit hard bottom. However, the discovery of the holes by a crew of award-winning journalists last year sparked questions over the official version of Estonia's demise, which is that the bow visor separated and the ship's bow door opened, leading to a heavy starboard tilt, as tonnes of water gushed into the vehicle deck.

    ​Furthermore, the discovery of the holes re-fuelled all sorts of alternative interpretations and conspiracy theories distrustful of the official narrative, including a collision with an enemy or friendly submarine or the ferry secretly carrying some sorts of sensitive consignment. Some of these theories originated decades ago after the tragedy as the Swedish government decided to drop thousands of tonnes of pebbles on the site while the previous inquiry was still underway.

    MS Estonia model
    © CC BY-SA 3.0 / Stan Shebs / MS Estonia model
    Was the Estonia Downed by Submarine? Huge Hole in Hull Kindles New Theories About 1994 Tragedy
    Data on the sunken ferry and the bottom conditions will be collected using sonars and echo sounders. The data will later be visualised with the help of researchers from Stockholm University, a process that can take up to three months. A camera-equipped underwater drone will also take pictures.

    Since the location formally ranks as a burial site and an underwater grave, the study was preceded by a memorial ceremony attended by priests from several affected countries, which Tuulikki Koivunen Bylund, bishop emeritus of the Church of Sweden, described as a “very strong experience”.

    Sweden initially flatly rejected new dives to Estonia's grave, emphasising that the case was closed and even charging the crew behind the film with violating its sanctity. Subsequently, numerous politicians from the affected countries demanded a new investigation to honour the deceased and the survivors of the tragedy.

    The Estonia perished in the Baltic Sea on 28 September 1994, en route from Tallinn to Stockholm, killing 852 people. It is widely considered as the largest peacetime naval catastrophe in the Baltic Sea.

    Related:

    Estonia Pressures Sweden to Get to the Bottom of 1994 Baltic Sea Catastrophe
    Sweden to Allow New Underwater Investigation Into Estonia Ferry Wreck Site
    Tags:
    Baltic Sea, ferry, Estonia, Estonia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse