Register
15:02 GMT11 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this file photo dated Sunday, April 4, 2021, a member of the medical staff prepares a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, at a vaccination site in Sarcelles, outside Paris

    Norwegian Girl Got Bigger Boobs After COVID Vaccine But Expert Says It's Nothing to Worry About

    © AP Photo / Christophe Ena
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0b/1083361294_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_40e45efc15b98ba63bc25d97058ae176.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202107111083361415-norwegian-girl-got-bigger-boobs-after-covid-vaccine-but-expert-says-its-nothing-to-worry-about-/

    After the ongoing mass anti-COVID vaccination programmes were rolled out across the world, several reports emerged about an unusual side-effect.

    A 17-year-old girl from Oslo said she was in a “kind of crisis” after noticing a bizarre side-effect of the Pfizer shot she received a few weeks ago; her boobs got bigger.

    Emma told fellow TikTokers that her bra size jumped up a notch and that as a result her breasts became pretty popular online. 

    According to local NRK broadcaster, which reported the news, she quickly learned that she was not alone – a lot of other women have apparently noticed a similar effect after taking the vaccine.

    “When I saw that there were several on TikTok who had experienced the same thing, I searched for it online. Then I found a lot of articles from the USA,” she shared.

    An expert told NRK that the side-effect may be connected to swollen lymph nodes – which are not an uncommon symptom of receiving the vaccine, which introduces an agent resembling a disease-causing microorganism to the body, triggering the production of antibodies.

    Syringes with the Pfizer-BioNTec vaccine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) sit on the table at the Victor Walchirk Apartments in Evanston, Illinois, U.S. February 22, 2021
    © REUTERS / KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI
    Teenager Dies in Sleep After Receiving Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, Reports Say
    “We have seen that some women have got larger and more visible lymph nodes on the side that the syringe has seen,” Heinrich Backmann, chief physician at the breast diagnostic centre at Nordland Hospital told the media.

    He didn’t advise concerned women who have been vaccinated to book a mammogram straight away – instead he said they should wait four weeks after the jab or do it before being inoculated.

    According to Steinar Madsen, medical director at the Norwegian Medicines Agency, his organisation hasn't received any reports of growing breasts in Norway, but confirms that it's probably a result of swollen lymph nodes:

    “What may be the explanation is that when one is vaccinated, maybe 10 percent will get swollen lymph nodes in the armpit. It can push the breasts a little forward, and you can get the feeling that they have become bigger,” he said.

    Swollen lymph nodes caused by the vaccination are not unique to Pfizer vaccine; America’s Centres for Disease Control and Prevention previously said that some 11 percent of patients report bigger boobs after their first Moderna shot. 

    Tags:
    breasts, COVID-19, vaccine, Pfizer, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse