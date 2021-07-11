European Council Head Says G20 Finance Chiefs’ Backing of Global Tax Crackdown ‘Historic’

"One further step towards a fairer world! Historic #G20 agreement on global corporate tax reform today. Next step is finalising agreement @OECD [Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development]. Multilateralism delivers," Michel said on Twitter on Saturday.
The G20 finance ministers backed the proposal to deter tax dodging by multinational companies during the meeting that was held on Friday-Saturday in Venice.
The aim is to set a global minimum tax of at least 15 percent to prevent multinationals from shifting their profits to tax havens. A framework deal is expected to be finalized by the G20 leaders during their summit in Rome in October.
The motion is being championed by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, which said that 130 member-states had backed the deal.
