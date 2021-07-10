Video: Knife-Wielding Man Reportedly Stabs Two People in Shopping Centre in France

A knife-wielding man seriously injured two vendors at the Bouygues store in the Claye-Souilly shopping center, according to the website Actu17. The victims were immediately taken to hospital.
The suspect was detained.
Following the incident, local authorities issued a statement, urging people to avoid the area.
According to preliminary information, which is yet to be confirmed, the incident was caused by a dispute between the suspect and two victims, which took place at the shop.
Earlier this week, one person died as a result of a gunshot wound, and another three were stabbed near a kindergarten in Marseille, France.
