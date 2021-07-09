Battle of Brexit: EU Boss Ursula Von Der Leyen Will Be Rooting For Italy Against England

European Union chief executive Ursula von der Leyen, who is German, says she wants Italy to beat England on Sunday in the Euro 2020 final.
A European Commission spokesman said on Friday, 9 July: "Her heart is with the Squadra Azzurra, so she will be supporting Italy on Sunday."
European Commission officials usually avoid taking sides but Britain’s departure from the EU has apparently hardened von der Leyen’s heart.
Italy, who are unbeaten in 33 games, are the hot favourites for the match but England will be hoping the support of 60,000 fans - predominantly supporting them - will make a difference.
England have never won the European championships while Italy last won it in 1968.
