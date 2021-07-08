Italian Police Arrest Two Men Who Bombed Job Centre to Protest Against COVID Lockdown

Ubaldo Pelosi, 51, and Carmine Bassetti, 48, are accused of a terrorism-related act aimed at subverting the democratic order of the state, the law enforcement agency said in a statement.
The men are believed to have planted a bomb outside the Avellino job office that went off late on 20 May of last year to protest against the COVID-19-related restrictions imposed at that time, dealing significant damage to the building in the city centre. Investigators say that the two plotted more violent crimes.
The suspects sent a letter to the police, in which they accused then-Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of undermining the constitutional order and abuse of power after he put the entire country into lockdown in a bid to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
