Shooting of Dutch Crime Reporter Peter R de Vries is 'an Attack on Our Values', EU's Michel Says

The president of the European Council has slammed the deadly shooting targeting famous crime reporter Peter R de Vries, calling it an attack against the foundations of European values.
Heel veel sterkte en moed aan de familie en vrienden van #peterdevries— Charles Michel (@eucopresident) July 7, 2021
This is a crime against journalism and an attack on our values of democracy and rule of law.
We will relentlessly continue to defend the freedom of the press.
