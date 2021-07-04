Register
13:14 GMT04 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man walks past graffiti reading No Irish sea border in the mainly loyalist Donegal road area of South Belfast, Northern Ireland, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021

    Ireland's Leader Urges UK Gov't to 'Reciprocate' EU 'Generosity of Spirit' Over NI Protocol

    © AP Photo / Peter Morrison
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/07/1082003808_0:212:3263:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_1d9fbbe8cc5b0980efea61c912dcce3f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202107041083304454-irelands-leader-urges-uk-govt-to-reciprocate-eu-generosity-of-spirit-over-ni-protocol/

    The EU granted Britain a three-month extension on the movement of chilled meats between Great Britain and Northern Ireland to allow for more time to resolve the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol. However, UK Cabinet ministers have urged more concessions from Brussels, warning of possible disruption to peace in the region.

    Ireland’s Prime Minister Micheal Martin has urged the government of Boris Johnson to make the most of the current “generosity of spirit” displayed by Brussels and engage actively with the European Union to find solutions to existing problems, reports The Irish Times.

    Speaking at an event in Cork city, Martin hailed the recent EU decision to extend the grace period of the Northern Ireland Protocol (NIP) – part of the original Brexit Withdrawal deal – allowing deliveries of chilled meat to Northern Ireland until 30 September.

    “The time for warning each other is over. It’s time for engagement, constructive engagement, with a view to reaching a resolution,” said Martin on Saturday, weighing in on the post-Brexit trade dispute that had been the subject of heated debate between the two sides.

    “I think the British government should acknowledge the approach of the EU this week in terms of the extension of the grace period and also in terms of the facilitation around the medicines issue. There is no question that the European Commission and the European Union leaders have demonstrated goodwill and a generosity of spirit towards the British government in resolving this issue.”

    Speaking after UK cabinet ministers turned up the rhetoric on the issue, who suggested pressuring Brussels into more concessions over the Northern Ireland Protocol by warning of possible disruption to peace in the region, the Irish leader said:

    “It really is time for British government to reciprocate… the sense of flexibility that Europe has indicated to the UK that it is willing to deploy, in respect of the working out of issues pertaining to the protocol.”

    Martin was responding to comments made by the British Ambassador Paul Johnston on RTÉ Radio One on Saturday. The ambassador was weighing in on an Opinion piece in The Irish Times by Britain’s Brexit minister David Frost and Northern Secretary Brandon Lewis.

    Johnson defended Britain’s position on the Northern Ireland protocol, rejecting accusations that it was “sabre rattling” and insisting it was a manifestation of genuine concern about the Unionist community fears about the protocol.

    Micheal Martin added that he believed input from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, and others in the bloc had prompted a genuine desire among EU leaders to make the Northern Ireland protocol work.

    A sign is seen with a message against the Brexit border checks in relation to the Northern Ireland protocol near the harbour in Larne, Northern Ireland. February 12, 2021
    © REUTERS / CLODAGH KILCOYNE
    A sign is seen with a message against the Brexit border checks in relation to the Northern Ireland protocol near the harbour in Larne, Northern Ireland. February 12, 2021

    In a joint article in The Irish Times, Brexit Minister David Frost and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis hailed the extension of a grace period in the so-called “sausage war” as “welcome” but claimed it “addresses only a small part of the underlying problem.”

    They said the government was working on a longer-term sustainable solution to the issue.

    Fireworks explode as Nationalist and Loyalist rioters clash with one another at the peace wall on Lanark Way in West Belfast, Northern Ireland, Wednesday, April 7, 2021
    © AP Photo / Peter Morrison
    Fireworks explode as Nationalist and Loyalist rioters clash with one another at the peace wall on Lanark Way in West Belfast, Northern Ireland, Wednesday, April 7, 2021

    The ministers warned the EU that the protocol risks doing “damage” to the Good Friday Agreement, which helped secure peace after decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland 1998. In their article the politicians urged seeking a “new balance” in terms of customs checks.

    ‘Sausage Row’ Truce

    When the UK and EU struck the Brexit deal after London decided to leave the bloc in 2016, Britain acknowledged it would no longer enjoy being in the bloc's single market, which guarantees the free movement of goods, services, and labour between its members states.

    In order to honour the provisions of the Good Friday Agreement peace treaty and avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, the sides agreed to let Belfast remain in the EU’s single market and conduct checks on goods on the border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK (England, Scotland, and Wales).

    A woman walks past a pro-Loyalist, anti-Northern Ireland Protocol poster (L) in Belfast on April 19, 2021
    © AFP 2021 / PAUL FAITH
    A woman walks past a pro-Loyalist, anti-Northern Ireland Protocol poster (L) in Belfast on April 19, 2021

    However, since the UK officially left the EU there have been major delivery disruptions due to checks across the Irish border, triggering tensions in Northern Ireland. Concerns have been prompted that the sectarian conflict there, which lasted almost three decades, might reignite. Unionists have been arguing that the NIP threatens Northern Ireland’s membership in the UK.

    The delivery of chilled meat to Northern Ireland became a contentious issue as the EU only allows frozen meat to enter its single market.

    Deliveries of unfrozen “meat preparations” (sausages and mince) from England, Scotland, and Wales to de facto EU member Northern Ireland.

    In December 2020, the sides agreed to a six-month grace period to resolve the issue, but no solution was found. The UK has insisted on renegotiating the terms of the NIP, while Brussels has been strongly opposed to it.

    Following a request from the UK, the EU in late June agreed to continue to allow chilled meats to be shipped to Northern Ireland from Great Britain for another three months, with the deadline set for 30 September.

    Related:

    Final Brexit Hurdle: UK and EU Remain Deadlocked Over Northern Ireland Protocol
    UK's Raab Calls for Respect From EU Leaders Amid Row Over Northern Ireland Protocol
    UK Court Dismisses Legal Challenge to Post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol, Reports Say
    Trade War on Pause: UK and EU Agree to Extend Grace Period on Customs Checks on Chilled Meat
    Tags:
    Boris Johnson, European Commission, EU, Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland, post-Brexit, Brexit, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A cake is pictured during a picnic protest marking Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's 50th Birthday, on Parliament Square in London, Britain, 3 July 2021.
    Activists Hold Picnic in London to Celebrate Julian Assange’s 50th Birthday
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse