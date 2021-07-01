Register
06:57 GMT01 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Migrants arrive at a refugee reception centre in Tornio, Finland (File)

    Finns Increasingly Positive Towards Work-Related Immigration Amid Lengthy Baby Bust

    © AFP 2021 / PANU POHJOLA / LEHTIKUVA
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202107011083280260-finns-increasingly-positive-towards-work-related-immigration-amid-lengthy-baby-bust/

    Almost half of Finns believe that the country's ageing and declining population calls for a strategic bet on work-related immigration, which apart from plugging the gaps in the labour market is expected to provide international influence.

    According to a survey conducted by the Finnish Business and Policy Forum, 48 percent of Finns believe that work-related immigration should be promoted as a counterweight to Finland's record low population growth and the ageing population, national broadcaster Yle reported.

    Positive attitudes have increased by a record 29 percent since 1998.

    Women tend to be more positive about immigration than men, and Finns aged 18–25 and those over 65 appear to have the most positive attitude towards immigration, the survey indicates.

    According to the survey, supporters of the liberal and left-of-the-centre parties such as the Greens, the Swedish People's Party and the Left Alliance are most positive about immigration, while voters of right-of-the-centre and nationalist parties such as The Finns and the Christian Democrats have largely negative attitude towards immigration.

    The Libyan coastguard pull a boat carrying illegal African migrants, rescued as they were trying to reach Europe, at a naval base near the capital Tripoli on September 29, 2015.
    © AFP 2021 / Mahmud Turkia
    Finland Warns of 'Far-Right' Terror Threat as 'Great Replacement Theory' Gains Ground
    Interestingly, respondents saw other benefits to immigration than just compensating for the shortage of labour. A clear majority of Finns, 57 percent, believe that work-related immigration can provide useful international influence. However, just over a fifth, 22 percent, see no benefit from work-related immigration. Furthermore, a third of Finns, 34 percent, see no need to facilitate immigration.

    According to Statistics Finland, 423,000 residents (or 7.6 percent of the country's 5.5-million-strong population) had a foreign background as of 2019, and their number is projected to grow further. Historically, Russians, Swedes and Estonians have had the largest diasporas, but Iraqi and Somali communities have been growing the fastest in recent years. Numerous polls conducted in the 2010s indicated that a majority of Finns would like to limit immigration to the country, which is why the recent polls imply a change of heart.

    At the same time, the Nordic country is experiencing a protracted baby bust, with fertility rates steadily plummeting from 3.1 births per woman in the 1950s to a record-low 1.41 in 2020, a process mirrored elsewhere in Europe, including in Norway.

    Related:

    EU-Funded AI Identifies Tens of Thousands of Hate Speech Examples Against Muslims in Finland
    Finland's National Football League to Offer Free Sports Hijabs
    Finland Tops Global Media Trust Rating as US Falls to Bottom
    Tags:
    immigration, population, demography, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A life-size cardboard cutout of Britney Spears is seen as fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles, California on June 23, 2021, during a scheduled hearing in Spears' conservatorship case.
    'I Just Want My Life Back': Court Hearing on Britney Spears' Conservatorship
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse