Blinken and Di Maio Talk to Press Following Anti-Daesh Coalition Meeting

Sputnik is live from Rome, Italy as Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken answer questions from the press following a meeting of the global coalition to defeat Daesh*.
The meeting mainly focused on the coalition's fight against the group on a "global scale", especially now that the extremists have been rapidly gaining ground in Africa.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, and a number of representatives from African countries also attended the gathering.
Follow our live feed to find out more!
*Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/Islamic State, is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)