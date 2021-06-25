Three People Killed, Six Injured in Knife Attack in Germany's Wurzburg, Perpetrator Arrested

Three people were killed and six more injured in a knife attack in Germany's Wurzburg on Friday, Bild reported.
The suspected attacker was shot in the leg and neutralised, the paper added.
A police operation is underway at the scene. Law enforcement have asked local residents to avoid the area of the incident.
"We remain at the scene with strong forces. The attacker was overpowered after police use of firearms. There are several injured and also fatalities. There is no more danger! More information to follow," police tweeted.
Wir sind nach wie vor mit starken Kräften vor Ort. Der Angreifer wurde nach polizeilichem Schusswaffengebrauch überwältigt. Es sind mehrere Verletzte und auch Todesopfer zu beklagen. Es besteht keine Gefahr mehr! Weitere Informationen folgen— Polizei Unterfranken (@PolizeiUFR) June 25, 2021
Earlier, they said that the suspect was detained.
We've arrested a suspect. Currently, there is no evidence of a second criminal. There is NO danger for the population! Please refrain from making assumptions - details will be provided later.
Wir haben einen Tatverdächtigen festgenommen. Derzeit gibt es keine Hinweise auf einen zweiten Täter. Es besteht KEINE Gefahr für die Bevölkerung! Bitte haltet euch mit Mutmaßungen zurück - weitere Informationen folgen— Polizei Unterfranken (@PolizeiUFR) June 25, 2021
A video allegedly showing the incident emerged online.
Passanten stellen sich einem geistig Verwirrten in #Wuerzburg#amoklauf #würzburg pic.twitter.com/2Imfd98yVR— Burek Shakur 🇩🇪 (@BurekShakur) June 25, 2021
Ambulances have arrived at the area to help the injured.
Am Barbarossaplatz in #Würzburg soll es zu einem Gewaltverbrechen gekommen sein. Genaue Hintergründe bislang noch unklar. @BR24 #wue2506 pic.twitter.com/rjvsa2Ek0x— Pirmin Breninek (@PirminBreninek) June 25, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)