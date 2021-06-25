Nexta Co-Founder Protasevich Under House Arrest, Reports Say

"I find it difficult to comment on the authorities' actions and what kind of aims they have ...Maybe he was drawn into some political game," Dmitry Protasevich said, as quoted by BBC.
It was reported earlier that Protasevich's girlfriend Sofia Sapega was moved under house arrest as well.
In May, a Ryanair airplane traveling from Greece to Lithuania made an emergency landing in Minsk over a bomb threat, which turned out to be fake. Two of its passengers, Roman Protasevich, the founder of a Telegram channel that Belarus designated as extremist, and his girlfriend, Russian national Sofia Sapega, were detained during the stopover.
All comments
Show new comments (0)