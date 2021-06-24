MH17 Trial: Main Phase Continues at Schiphol Judicial Complex in the Netherlands

The MH17 trial continues at the Schiphol Judicial Complex (JCS) in Badhoevedorp as the prosecution present their case.
The Malaysian Boeing bound for Kuala Lumpur crashed in July 2014 while flying over a conflict zone in eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 people aboard. A Joint Investigation Team, set up by Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine claims that the plane was downed by a Buk missile belonging to the Russian armed forces. Moscow has strongly rejected the allegations. Though Russia offered help in the investigation, it was denied full access to the probe.
