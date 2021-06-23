Spider-Man Meets With Pope Francis in Vatican

Matteo Villardita, the 28-year-old behind the mask, is known in Italy for posing as the web-slinging superhero to cheer up sick children in hospitals. He was awarded an order of merit for his altruism last year.
Here's something you don't see every day, Spider-Man meeting Pope Francis at the Vatican!— Colm Flynn (@ColmFlynn1) June 23, 2021
The man inside the costume is Mattia Villardita, a 28-year-old Italian Catholic who visits sick children in hospitals across Italy to try and bring them joy and happiness. 📷: Vatican Media pic.twitter.com/lqoXO9rsH7
Villardita was filmed shaking hands with the pope who was smiling at him. The Catholic Church leader said there were many youngsters in the audience who were eager to meet their hero. The Spider-Man thanked the pope and gave him a spare superhero mask.
All comments
Show new comments (0)