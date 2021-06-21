Swedish Government Toppled After Prime Minister Lofven Loses Confidence Vote

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has lost a no-confidence vote in parliament after a total of 181 lawmakers voted to oust him. The Left Party, an opposition group with 27 seats in the Riksdag, called the vote on Tuesday.
Lofven, a Social Democrat who has headed the government since 2014, is now faced with several options: he could either resign, head a caretaker government, or call a snap election. If he steps down, the parliament's speaker will fill in as PM.
Lofven said on Thursday he wanted to "think through what's best for Sweden" after the vote. He now has a week to come up with a decision.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
