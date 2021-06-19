Seven Injured, One Hand Torn Off as Ravers Clash With Police in Redon, France - Videos

Mass unrest hit the French city of Redon overnight, as more than 1,000 ravers gathered to organise a huge party that resulted in clashes with police. According to a Sputnik correspondent at the scene, ravers were throwing Molotov cocktails at the police, while officers used rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the crowd. However, techno fans were seen on the streets even after dawn, and music could be heard again, as they refused to submit and leave the rave.
La soirée est très tendue à #Redon où une soirée en mémoire à #SteveMaiaCaniço était en cours d’organisation. Les forces de l’ordre utilisent du gaz lacrymogène, des LBD et des grenades assourdissantes. Les manifestants répliquent avec des projectiles et des molotov. #raveparty pic.twitter.com/sGzfh0iAip— Xenia (@XeniaReports) June 19, 2021
The prefect of Ille-et-Vilaine Emmanuel Berthier said that five officers and two protesters were injured overnight. One of the protesters, a 22-year old man was hospitalised after losing his hand amid the clashes.
Rave party dans les pays de la Loire en hommage à Steve. Les forces de l'ordre interviennent pour empêcher l'installation. #SteveMaiaCanico #teknival #raveparty pic.twitter.com/2NQPmAao06— Xenia (@XeniaReports) June 18, 2021
The festival was purportedly dedicated to Steve Caniço, who disappeared during a police crackdown at a Fête de la Musique party in June 2019, after falling into the Loire river with other attendees. The young man drowned, with his body only discovered a month later. Since the man's tragic death, "Justice for Steve" has become one of the main slogans in protests held against police brutality in northern France.
