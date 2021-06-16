Lithuanian Foreign Ministry Lodges Complaint, Alleges Russia Violated its Airspace

"On 16 June, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania summoned a representative of the Russian Embassy in order to express its protest over a violation of the airspace. On 15 June, two military planes of the Russian Federation illegally flew into the Lithuanian airspace over the Baltic Sea. Lithuania requires that the latest incident must be explained and all necessary measures taken by Russia to prevent similar incidents in the future," the ministry said in a press release.
The Russian Defence Ministry reported earlier that two Su-35 Russian Aerospace Forces fighter jets had carried out a scheduled flight on Tuesday over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea.
