Phosphoric Acid Leaks as Train, Truck Collide in Northern France

"Seven carriages derailed and three cisterns spilled phosphoric acid. A crew of 44 firefighters is at the site struggling to stop the leakage," a statement read.
Accident de Rumigny (Ardennes), le conducteur du train et du camion vont bien.— BB27000 (@BB27000) June 16, 2021
Par contre la ligne va être fermé un moment.
Le convoi exceptionnel avait bien respecté son itinéraire. pic.twitter.com/7Uwf13ctm1
The truck was pulling a boat when it got wedged between the rails on a stretch between the towns of Rumigny and Liart and was hit by a cargo train.
The train driver was the only one hurt in the accident, according to the prefecture. Traffic on the route has been suspended until further notice and trains have been rerouted.
All comments
Show new comments (0)