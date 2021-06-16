A$AP Rocky on His Arrest in Sweden: 'Trump Made It Worse'

In July 2019, US rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested on suspicion of assault after a street fight with a group of immigrants in Stockholm, which prompted former US President Donald Trump to step in.

US rapper A$AP Rocky has claimed that former President Donald Trump “didn’t free” him from his ordeal in Swedish prison, adding that if anything, “he made it a little worse”, Swedish national broadcaster SVT reported.

In the new documentary titled “Stockholm Syndrome”, which chronicles Rocky's 2019 assault trial and time in Swedish prison, the rapper recalled the entire experience.

In the film, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and features appearances from Tyler The Creator, Rihanna and others, Rocky dwelled on how it felt when Trump publicly stepped in to defend him and “free” him from prison. After Kim Kardashian and now-former husband Kanye West reportedly informed Trump of his situation, Rocky admittedly felt “scared that Trump was going to f*** it up”.

Dwelling on his time in the Kronoberg Detention Centre, Rocky reflected on the help he got.

“But then on the other hand, I’m just like, 'That’s what’s up, man'. You want the most support you could and it’s like, 'Oh, the president supports you'. That felt good. Cause for the most part, I don’t think he ever knows what’s going on in the urban communities… I was thankful for that, I can’t lie. I was also scared that it would jeopardise me being in jail longer”, Rocky said.

Rocky also called it a “chess move”, adding that “they tried to strong arm a lot”.

“In reality, I had no problem saying thank you to the man, especially if he helped me. That’s the narrative they pushin’, that he got me out. And he didn’t free me. If anything, he made it a little worse”.

At the film’s red carpet, Rocky reportedly claimed that despite everything, he’ll always have a “connection” to Sweden.

“Listen, I have a connection with Sweden. The architecture, I like innovations – I love all of it all. So for me, fashion, art, it all correlates to me and my style and my taste preference personally, so that’s why I am always going to continue to go back.”

In July 2019, US rapper A$AP Rocky (real name Rakim Mayers) was arrested on suspicion of assault after a street fight with a group of immigrants in Stockholm, which he visited in connection with a festival gig.

On 20 July, then-US President Donald Trump tweeted hat he had “talks” with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven about the rapper and offered to pay the bail, which is an impossibility in the Swedish legal system. In August, the rapper and two other people in his entourage were sentenced to probation for assault.