EU Court Rules National Privacy Regulators May Act Against Violations in Blow to Facebook

The European Union's Court of Justice (CJEU) said that national data watchdogs in Europe may act against companies, even if they are not lead regulators for the firms, in a blow to Facebook which has disputed the Belgian regulator's authority.
"Under certain conditions, a national supervisory authority may exercise its power to bring any alleged infringement of the GDPR before a court of a member state, even though that authority is not the lead supervisory authority with regard to that processing," the CJEU said.
Earlier, a Belgian court found Facebook guilty of violating privacy laws and ordered it to delete the collected user data.
