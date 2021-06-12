'Don't Come': Revellers 'Dressed Like Penis' Told to Stay Out of Amsterdam as City Eases COVID Curbs

The Dutch capital has relaxed some of its coronavirus-related curbs, reopening most locations, on condition that city dwellers and tourists continue to observe basic rules and follow the city's guidelines.

Nuisance makers, whose only intention is to booze or get high, should stay out of Amsterdam, city hall said in a straightforward statement this week.

In a bid to avoid excessive crowds in the city's narrow historic streets as Amsterdam is loosening strict coronavirus-related measures, the authorities emphasised that only those tourists who treat the capital with respect are welcome to visit.

"Visitors who treat our residents and heritage with disrespect are not welcome. The message for them is: don't come to Amsterdam", the statement read.

The city warned it could install bans on alcohol, laughing gas, and sound systems, if crowds become too great.

Yet, according to Rob Hofland, a councillor for the progressive party D66, it was only "a matter of time" before visitors start flocking to the city in great numbers.

"If it is your intention to see the most beautiful city in the world, come to Amsterdam. If your intention is to booze and misbehave, dressed like a penis, look elsewhere!", Hofland bluntly appealed to visitors in an interview with DutchNews.

Mayor Femke Halsema later told the newspaper Het Parool that the authorities are not discouraging tourism, but rather expect decent behaviour in the culture-rich city.

To raise awareness of "desired" conduct, the city's promotion agency amsterdam&partners has since started a campaign to raise people's awareness about the matter.

"[Amsterdam] does not want nuisance from poor behaviour – like noise, peeing in public, street drunkenness", a spokesperson told Dutchnews.

Since 5 June, Amsterdam has eased some of its coronavirus-related measures, allowing many shops, restaurants, and other institutions to welcome more visitors, provided that the basic coronavirus guidelines are respected.