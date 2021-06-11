Register
08:31 GMT11 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A picture shows a partial view of a compressor station of Ukraine's Naftogaz national oil and gas company near the northeastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on August 5, 2014

    Germany Ready to Make Efforts to Prolong Gas Transit Via Ukraine After 2024

    © AFP 2021 / SERGEY BOBOK
    Europe
    Get short URL
    208
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1d/1082765467_0:157:2907:1792_1200x675_80_0_0_05119524d9bf5169dcabbea5f2d35b40.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202106111083124129-germany-ready-to-make-efforts-to-prolong-gas-transit-via-ukraine-after-2024/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany is ready to make efforts together with European Union to prolong a treaty on the transit of Russian gas via Ukraine after 2024, according to Jens Ploetner, the political director at the German Foreign Ministry.

    "The key for the federal government was and still remains that even after the commissioning of Nord Stream 2, gas transit through the territory of Ukraine continues and that the energy security of Ukraine is ensured. We are ready together with the EU to make efforts to prolong the agreement on gas transit for the period after 2024", Ploetner stated.

    At the same time, the official stressed that Washington's decision to soften its sanctions policy on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was important, but now new steps are needed to allay concerns associated with the project.

    A road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, north eastern Germany, on September 7, 2020.
    © AFP 2021 / ODD ANDERSEN
    A road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, north eastern Germany, on September 7, 2020.
    "In our opinion, Nord Stream 2 is still a viable project from the point of view of energy policy. Numerous European companies are involved in its implementation, and it complies with the current EU legal norms. The decision of the US administration to suspend some of the Nord Stream 2 sanctions was important. Now we have the opportunity, in partnership with all the participants of the project, to start looking for solutions that would allay concerns associated with it. Gas transit through the Ukrainian territory is among these issues", he added.

    The Ukrainian pathway for Russian gas may soon become obsolete due to the looming completion of the Nord Stream 2 project.

    The 745-mile-long 2 twin pipeline will carry up to 1.9 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia directly to Germany under the Baltic Sea. At the moment, the project is nearing its final stage, with over 95 percent of it already having been completed.

    Pipe-laying vessel Fortuna leaves the port of Wismar to work on Nord Stream 2 construction
    © Sputnik / Dmitry Lelchuk
    Pipe-laying vessel Fortuna leaves the port of Wismar to work on Nord Stream 2 construction

    President Vladimir Putin announced earlier this month that the first of the Nord Stream 2's two parallel pipelines had been completed, and said that Russia was prepared to negotiate new energy projects with other European countries.

    The United States has been opposed to the pipeline from the very beginning, calling it a danger to European security and slapping sanctions on vessels and firms involved in the project. Last month, the Biden administration cancelled Trump-era sanctions targeting Switzerland-based Nord Stream AG, Nord Stream 2's operator - but at the same time, announced restrictions against Russian firms and ships, involved in the pipeline's construction.

    Tags:
    gas transit, gas transit, gas transit, Russia, Ukraine, Germany, Nord Stream-2, Nord Stream 2, Nord Stream 2, Nord Stream 2
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children play next to the giant model of the official UEFA Euro 2020 match ball in Baku, Azerbaijan, 3 June 2021.
    Countries Hosting UEFA Euro 2020 Games Make Final Preparations Before Kick Off
    Soaring Biden
    Soaring Biden
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse