Spanish Ministry of Labour Reports Cyberattack

"The Ministry of Labor and Social Economy has been affected by a computer attack. The ministry and National Cryptology Center technicians are working together to identify the source and restore the normal operation as soon as possible," the ministry tweeted.
⚠️ El Ministerio de Trabajo y Economía Social se ha visto afectado por un ataque informático. Los responsables técnicos del Ministerio y del Centro Criptológico Nacional están trabajando de manera conjunta para determinar el origen y restablecer la normalidad lo antes posible.— Ministerio Trabajo y Economía Social (@empleogob) June 9, 2021
The cyberattack is not directly affecting key services related to the public employment system, as the ministry is not responsible for direct interaction with citizens.
The incident took place several months after the Spanish public employment service, which is under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Labor, was attacked by hackers.
