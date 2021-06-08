Register
09:23 GMT08 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Signs reading 'No Irish Sea border' and 'Ulster is British, no internal UK Border' are seen affixed to a lamp post at the Port of Larne, Northern Ireland, 6 March 2021.

    EU Reportedly Ready for NI Concessions as ‘Patience Wears Thin’ Over 'Confrontational' UK Stance

    © REUTERS / CLODAGH KILCOYNE
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0e/1082630321_0:0:3078:1733_1200x675_80_0_0_3f53623ea8ce3dec65bc5545b6ddc774.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202106081083098197-eu-reportedly-ready-for-ni-concessions-as-patience-wears-thin-over-confrontational-uk-stance/

    The Northern Ireland Protocol has been straining both the nerves of unionist and loyalist parties in Belfast, infuriated at the country being “dragged away” from the rest of the UK over border checks effectively installed in the Irish Sea, and Brussels, which has slammed Britain for “breaching” the Brexit agreement’s key provision.

    The European Union is ready to make concessions over the contentious Northern Ireland Protocol issue, but will warn Lord David Frost, the UK key negotiator with the bloc, that “patience is wearing thin” in Brussels over the Downing Street’s “confrontational” attitude, reported The Times.

    Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission vice-president and EU’s lead negotiator, is set to meet with Frost in London for talks, tabling a spate of compromises that are ostensibly geared towards avoiding further tensions over the Northern Ireland post-Brexit deal.

    Sefcovic will purportedly inform his UK counterpart at the negotiations that in return for the “significant” concessions, the British government is expected to implement the protocol “in good faith”.

    “Unfortunately we cannot exclude that the UK will choose the more confrontational route,” an EU official was quoted by the outlet as saying, adding:

    “The EU has been patient but the EU’s patience is wearing thin.”

    EU Vows ‘Swift, Resolute’ Action

    European Union officials were cited as deploring a spate of recent decisions by Downing Street that had eroded trust. Thus, construction on border control posts at ports in Northern Ireland had been halted in defiance of previous agreements, EU officials claimed on Monday. They added that tracing systems to ensure that UK-made goods do not enter the Republic of Ireland had similarly not been established.

    Brexit commissioner Sefcovic warned the UK that while Brussels has shown a desire to be flexible, it will not hesitate to take action to ensure that there is no breach of international law.

    “If the UK takes further unilateral action … the EU will not be shy in reacting swiftly, firmly and resolutely to ensure that the UK abides by its international law obligations,” he wrote in The Telegraph ahead of his trip to London.

    The EU official cautioned the UK against unilaterally extending the grace period in the Northern Ireland protocol beyond its expiration at the end of this month.

    Earlier this year, Britain extended the grace periods on supermarket goods and parcels, prompting Brussels to launch legal action in March as it accused the UK of violating international law.

    In what is seen as a conciliatory measure aimed at soothing frayed tempers, Brussels is expected to offer derogation from EU law in some issues to seek mutually acceptable solutions.

    “We’re investing considerable energy to find solutions with the UK and we have done so for months. The EU has been patient. But the EU’s patience is wearing thin, and if this continues, we will have to consider all the tools and all the options that are available to us,” an EU official has been cited as saying.

    Meanwhile, David Frost wrote over the weekend in the Financial Times that while fallout from the protocol on trade between Britain and Northern Ireland had been underestimated, some “common sense” was required from Brussels.

    “The EU needs a new playbook for dealing with neighbours, one that involves pragmatic solutions between friends… Not the imposition of one side’s rules on the other and legal purism,” wrote Britain’s Brexit minister.

    Washington has also waded into the fray, with US President Joe Biden expected to express concerns over the Northern Ireland Protocol to Boris Johnson at the G7 summit.

    U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at an annual Memorial Day Service at Veterans Memorial Park, Delaware Memorial Bridge, Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., May 30, 2021.
    © REUTERS / KEN CEDENO
    U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at an annual Memorial Day Service at Veterans Memorial Park, Delaware Memorial Bridge, Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., May 30, 2021.

    The UK Prime Minister will reportedly be urged not to renege on the Northern Ireland Brexit deal, The Times reported on Monday. Biden will also warn that the prospects of a US trade deal with the United Kingdom might be damaged if the situation remains unresolved, according to the outlet.

    NI Protocol Fury

    The post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol has been the greatest source of tensions since Britain signed the EU Withdrawal Agreement to exit the European bloc.

    The Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland in the Brexit Withdrawal agreement introduced checks on goods crossing the Irish Sea as a compromise measure to dodge a hard border with the Republic of Ireland.

    A woman walks past past graffiti with the words 'No Irish Sea Border' in Belfast city centre, Northern Ireland, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021
    © AP Photo / Peter Morrison
    A woman walks past past graffiti with the words 'No Irish Sea Border' in Belfast city centre, Northern Ireland, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021

    At the time, the negotiating sides had agreed that protecting the Northern Ireland peace deal (the Good Friday agreement) was a priority, keeping the land border between the Republic of Ireland (remaining in the EU) and Northern Ireland (in the UK) open to avoid new post-Brexit infrastructure-like border posts.

    It was agreed that the checks would be phased in through the use of so-called "grace periods", with the UK earlier this year unilaterally extending and enhancing some of these grace periods, triggering ire from Brussels. The next phase of new controls, affecting chilled meat products like sausages and mince, are due to begin next month.

    Fireworks explode on police vehicles after being fired at police officers during clashes with nationalist youths in the Springfield Road area of Belfast on April 8, 2021 as disorder continued in the Northern Ireland capital following days of mainly loyalist violence. (Photo by Paul Faith / AFP)
    © AFP 2021 / PAUL FAITH
    Fireworks explode on police vehicles after being fired at police officers during clashes with nationalist youths in the Springfield Road area of Belfast on April 8, 2021 as disorder continued in the Northern Ireland capital following days of mainly loyalist violence. (Photo by Paul Faith / AFP)

    The new arrangements have angered Northern Ireland’s British unionists, triggering loyalist violence amid claims the checks amount to a border in the Irish Sea, weakening ties with the rest of the UK.

    Related:

    UK Needs More Time to Respond to EU's Accusations of Northern Ireland Protocol Breach
    Biden to Reportedly Warn BoJo Against Damaging US-UK Trade Prospects by Reneging on NI Brexit Deal
    US ‘Has No Closer Ally Than UK’, Blinken Says as He Cautions Britain on Northern Ireland Tensions
    UK Urges EU to Show 'Common Sense' Over Northern Ireland Protocol Drama
    Tags:
    Maros Sefcovic, Boris Johnson, David Frost, Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland, Brexit, Brexit, post-Brexit, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boys pray on bunk beds in a dormitory at the Bishop Horden Memorial School, a residential school in the indigenous Cree community of Moose Factory, Ontario, Canada in 1950.
    Looking Back at Canada's Indigenous Residential Schools
    Opposite Day
    Opposite Day
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse