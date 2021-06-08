Register
08:31 GMT08 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    City of Oslo

    Norwegian Health Chief Who Said COVID-19 Pandemic Was 'Nearly Over' Accused of 'Sabotage'

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Harald MM / Harald MM City of Oslo - ballon view
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104214/27/1042142739_0:278:5184:3194_1200x675_80_0_0_fb68f5861ac7e61ec64c2d98fc78980e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202106081083097445-norwegian-health-chief-who-said-covid-19-pandemic-was-nearly-over-accused-of-sabotage/

    The public health professional compared the COVID-19 pandemic to a forest fire that has been largely extinguished; his attitude sparked strong reactions, including accusations of sabotage.

    Norwegian Institute of Public Health chief physician Preben Aavistland, one of the country's best-known infection control experts, has sparked a national debate on whether the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

    “Well, there goes the pandemic”, Aavitsland tweeted, attaching a diagram of reduced hospital admissions.

    ​In a subsequent comment to the newspaper Verdens Gang, Aavitsland admitted that this statement was “a bit sharp”, but maintained that things “are going very well” and that Norway is “in the final sprint” against the pandemic.

    “Here in Norway, the pandemic is almost over. We can start preparing for an everyday life where the corona has very little place in our lives,” Aavitsland explained to Verdens Gang.

    “Very few are hospitalised and only several thousand cases of infection are discovered every week. The numbers are declining rapidly at the same time as more and more people are being vaccinated. We will see some small outbreaks here and there, but we know how to stop them within three to four weeks,” Aavitsland told national broadcaster NRK, comparing to the situation to a forest fire that has been largely extinguished, with only small pockets of afterglow left.

    However, Aavitsland's take drew stark criticism from the authorities and fellow medical professionals.

    Prime Minister Erna Solberg warned her fellow countrymen not to relax too much, and cautioned against ignoring the recommendations.

    “It is important not to revel in joy in advance. People may start thinking that they don't need to be vaccinated, or that we stop doing as the authorities do,” she said.

    Espen Rostrup Nakstad, Deputy Director of Health at the Norwegian Directorate for Health and Social Affairs, argued that it is too early to claim victory.

    “There is absolutely no reason to rejoice that this is going in the right direction in Norway, because we see that the number of hospital admissions to hospitals is decreasing throughout the country. Still, it may not be completely over yet. Only 22 percent of the population have received both doses of vaccine, and we know that the Indian variant, the delta variant, is now spreading in the UK. We do not have a really good protection against it until more people have received two doses,” Nakstad said.

    Frode Forland, director of infection control at the National Institute of Public Health, ventured that Norway may return to normal life in the autumn. Still, he warned of local outbreaks during the summer and imported infection from countries with higher infection pressure.

    Mads Gilbert, the head of the emergency medicine department at the University Hospital of North Norway and professor of emergency medicine at the University of Tromsø, went so far as to accuse Aavitsland of “sabotaging” the government's efforts.

    “High-level role conflicts are very destructive. It sparks uncertainty, ambiguity and confusion. It must be extremely frustrating for the hard-working local health teams to get this type of double communication from the national top management,” Gilbert told NRK.

    To date, Norway has seen over 140,000 COVID-19 cases, with fewer than 800 fatalities. Under 40 percent of the population have received at least one vaccine dose.

    Related:

    Norwegian Health Professionals Reluctant to Take Second Shot After AstraZeneca Fallout
    Tags:
    pandemic, COVID-19, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boys pray on bunk beds in a dormitory at the Bishop Horden Memorial School, a residential school in the indigenous Cree community of Moose Factory, Ontario, Canada in 1950.
    Looking Back at Canada's Indigenous Residential Schools
    Opposite Day
    Opposite Day
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse