Man Kills Two on Greek Island Corfu, Commits Suicide

A Greek man has fatally shot two people with a hunting rifle near a hotel on the Greek resort island of Corfu before taking his own life, police said on Sunday.
"We got a report on gunshots being fired at 11:30 am (0830 GMT), near a hotel" in the coastal resort of Dasia, a police officer was quoted by AFP as saying.
According to reports circulating in Greek media, the suspect was behind on his rent and the landlady wanted to have him evicted. They engaged in a brawl which was interrupted by another tenant, a French resident of Greek origin.
After the assailant opened fire, the man was killed on the spot, while the woman succumbed to her wounds in hospital.
