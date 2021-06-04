Putin Announces First Leg of Nord Stream 2 Completed

"Exactly today...the pipe-laying of the first string of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was successfully completed", Putin said during his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).
The president also said that Russia is ready for new energy projects with European partners akin to Nord Stream 2.
The project aims to lay a 745-mile-long offshore twin pipeline that will carry up to 1.9 trillion cubic feet of gas per year from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea, passing through the territorial waters of Denmark, Finland, and Sweden. It is currently at its final stretch, with about 95 percent of it finished.
All comments
Show new comments (0)