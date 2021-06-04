Series of Explosions Rocks Major Munitions Factory in Serbia - Photos, Videos

A series of powerful explosions hit the ammunition factory Sloboda Čačak in Serbia overnight, prompting an immediate evacuation of the staff from the compound.
"There were no casualties or injuries in the series of explosions that took place at the company Sloboda. There is no reason for citizens to be worried. Thirty workers from the company and the surrounding population were evacuated", the mayor of Čačak, Milun Todorović, said.
#BREAKING: Numerous explosions rock ammunition factory in Čačak, Serbia. No word on potential injuries at this moment. pic.twitter.com/zvwMKFdHvi— UA News (@UrgentAlertNews) June 4, 2021
Ја бих рекао да је ово Слобода Чачак. Боже помози и спаси. pic.twitter.com/tNb7VIysIE— Тамјаном против короне (@zaboga_Gojko) June 3, 2021
Sloboda Čačak, established in 1948, manufactures various types of military ammunition and has been one of the largest government companies in Serbia for decades.
