Shooter 'Neutralised' After Day-Long Manhunt in Southwestern France, Interior Minister Says

The man, who turned out to be a former soldier, was located in a forest on Sunday morning.
Darmanin took to Twitter to announce the news.
#Dordogne : l’individu a été neutralisé.— Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) May 31, 2021
Merci aux gendarmes, et en particulier au GIGN, pour leur action déterminante ainsi qu’à l’ensemble des services de l’Etat mobilisés.
According to the French BFMTV broadcaster, the shooter was injured.
The police were called to resolve a family dispute on Saturday night when a woman's ex-boyfriend came to her home with a gun and attacked her new partner. The woman's ex then shot at the police, damaging two vehicles before running away.
According to past records, the man is known for domestic violence and was prohibited from approaching the woman's home.
