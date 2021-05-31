Germany Refuses to Say if Cooperation With Danish Intelligence Will Continue Over Spy Claims

Danish Radio claimed this weekend that Denmark's Defence Intelligence Service had secretely cooperated with the US National Security Agency (NSA) to spy on senior officials in neighbouring states, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Germany's cabinet is not ready to confirm wheather it will continue to cooperate with the Danish intelligence agencies over recent reports about ongoing espionage against EU politicians.

Germany's federal government "has taken note of the report and is in contact with all relevant national and international bodies for clarification," spokesman Steffen Seibert said during a Monday news conference, as quoted by Reuters.

"As a matter of principle, and you already know this, I would ask you to understand that the federal government does not openly comment on matters concerning intelligence activities," Seibert added.

Danish state broadcaster, DR, earlier reported that America's National Security Agency cooperated with Denmrk's Defence Intelligence Service to spy on top Swedish and Norwegian politicians, including senior Swedish,Norwegian and German officials.

Swedish Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist demanded "to be fully informed about matters concerning Swedish citizens, companies and interests."

"And then we have to see how the answer sounds from the political side in Denmark,” Hultqvist told national broadcaster SVT.

Jens Holm, memder of the Swedish Parliament from the Left Party, demanded to disclose names of the politicians who were allegedly spied on by the NSA.

“We need to know who exactly was monitored, when and how. This is extremely outrageous,” Holms said, adding that the situation brings memories about the times of the Cold War.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW