Belarus Sends Note of Protest to 6 UNSC States, Belgium, Germany Over Statements on Ryanair Incident

The Permanent Mission of Belarus to the UN sent a note of protest to the UN missions of Estonia, France, Ireland, Norway, Great Britain, the US, Belgium and Germany after these countries issued a statement on the incident with the Ryanair flight.
On Wednesday, France, Ireland and Estonia initiated a closed discussion in the UN Security Council of the situation around the plane's landing in Minsk. As a result, Estonia, France, Ireland, Norway, Great Britain, the US, Belgium and Germany made a statement in which they claimed that the Ryanair flight was forced to land by a Belarusian military aircraft for false reasons.
In addition, the countries demanded the release of the detained Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend, Russian national Sofia Sapega, and promised to step up efforts to make the Belarus authorities responsible for its actions. According to European countries and the United States, Minsk's actions are "yet another blatant attempt by the Belarusian authorities to silence all opposition voices."
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)