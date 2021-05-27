French President Macron to Start Rwanda Visit on Thursday

This will be the first visit of a French leader to the country in over 10 years. According to the Elysee Palace, the trip will be an important and symbolic step marking the mend in the bilateral relations. A key element in Macron's schedule will be a speech at the genocide memorial in Rwanda's Kigali.
During the visit, Macron is also expected to name France's first accredited ambassador to Rwanda in six years.
Rwanda severed diplomatic ties with France in 2006, claiming Paris had a role in the 1994 genocide of the Tutsi people, which left some 800,000 people dead.
The genocide began with the murder of former Rwandan president Juvenal Habyarimana and ended when the Tutsi-backed Rwandan Patriotic Front, led by Paul Kagame, took control of the country.
