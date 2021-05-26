Three People Reportedly Detained in Italy Over Suspected Role in Deadly Cable Car Crash

The detention of the suspects was authorised by the prosecutor's office in the city of Verbania, which is investigating the case. The three suspects are Luigi Nerini, the owner of the Ferrovie Mottarone company that operated the cableway connecting the village of Stresa and the peak of Mottarone, and two senior employees of this company. All of them are currently in prison.
According to Verbania's prosecutor, Olimpia Bossi, experts established following technical research that the cable car crashed because the emergency brake system was blocked.
La tragedia della #FuniviaStresaMottarone. L'inchiesta della procura di #Verbania si sta concentrando sul cavo tranciato e sul mancato funzionamento del sistema frenante di sicurezza. Le telecamere dell'impianto hanno ripreso la cabina che precipita a cinque metri dall'arrivo. pic.twitter.com/KTGFUO3p5B— Tg1 (@Tg1Rai) May 25, 2021
This was done deliberately in order to avoid unexpected stops in the operation of the cableway, which was not in proper technical condition. This means the system that could prevent fatalities in the event of a cable rupture was disabled.
"The employees were sure that a rupture of the carrier cable is impossible, they took a risk, which, unfortunately, led to fatalities", Bossi said.
Prosecutors continue the probe, making effort to establish if some other Ferrovie Mottarone employees could have prevented the accident "from a legal and economic point of view" but did not.
