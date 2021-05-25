National Press Briefings Following Day Two of European Council Meeting

Sputnik is live from Brussels, Belgium, where European leaders are holding national press briefings after the second session of the European Council. The agenda includes the coordination of the EU's response to COVID-19 and its fight against climate change.
The first day of the gathering focussed on the EU's reaction to the Ryanair incident. EU leaders condemned the flight's forced landing in Minsk and called for an International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) probe into the incident. The bloc also urged for tougher sanctions and bans on Belarusian carrier flights in the EU. In addition, European politicians held a strategic debate on Russia, concluding that Moscow carried out activities against the EU, its member states, and others.
Join Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
All comments
Show new comments (0)