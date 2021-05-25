Barcelona Residents Protesting Against Eviction Clash With Police - Photo, Video

About a hundred people were protesting against eviction in the El Poble-Sec district of Barcelona. Several lawmakers from the left-wing pro-Catalan independence Popular Unity Candidacy (CUP) party participated in the protest.
Demonstrators threw paint and other objects at law enforcement officers, and police used batons against the protesters, the broadcaster said.
Several photos and a video from the scene of the clashes were shared online.
This is the first eviction in Barcelona after the investiture of the new Catalan president. Antiriot squads of Mossos d'Esquadra managed to evict a block of flats despite the resistance of hundred of activists. #rentvolution pic.twitter.com/RsyNzPFrpa— Rentvolution (@RentvolutionEU) May 25, 2021
Several CUP MPs participate in a protest against the eviction of three people in Barcelona. https://t.co/Bvs7dwRk4i— Josep Goded (@josepgoded) May 25, 2021
🔴 BREAKING: A group of protesters occupies the headquarters of ERC in Barcelona to demand that the President of #Catalonia Pere Aragonès (ERC) withdraw the Catalan riot police unit (BRIMO) from an eviction that is taking place in the Bloc Llavors of Barcelona this morning. pic.twitter.com/xsTCBsbDcc— Josep Goded (@josepgoded) May 25, 2021
Earlier, CUP and The Republican Left of Catalonia, another pro-Catalan independence party, reached an agreement to change the eviction protocol and refuse to involve law enforcement agencies in the case of families or people in vulnerable situations.
