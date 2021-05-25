Register
06:27 GMT25 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Flag of Israel

    Oslo Bishop Sparks Debate by Advocating Boycott of Israel

    © CC BY 2.0 / momo / Israel National Flag
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    2111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105370/22/1053702216_0:120:1276:837_1200x674_80_0_0_6f2c2faf43e033766b567d91d096f54f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202105251082987838-oslo-bishop-sparks-debate-by-advocating-boycott-of-israel/

    The call by Oslo Bishop Kari Veiteberg for non-violent resistance to what she referred to as the occupation of Palestine sparked accusations of anti-Semitism and left-wing activism.

    Olso Bishop Kari Veiteberghas sparked a debate by calling for a boycott of Israel on Facebook over the recent wave of violence that swept the Middle East.

    She quoted the Prophet Isaiah (“They will beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks. Nation will not take up sword against nation, nor will they train for war anymore”) and suggested that boycotting Israel is the best means of non-violent resistance.

    “We have both a moral and an obligation under international law not to support the occupation of Palestine financially. We urge the churches in Norway to support boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) as solutions for a lasting and just peace,” Veiteberg wrote, sharing a picture originally published by the YMCA-YWCA (Young Men's Christian Organisation and Young Women's Christian Organisation), which advocates a broad economic boycott of Israel.

    Veiteberg's stance sparked strong reactions, including accusations of anti-Semitism.

    “I don't think Oslo Bishop Kari Veiteberg belongs in the Church of Norway. She believes we should boycott the state of Israel, which is obviously anti-Semitic. The left has called for a boycott from what they believe are occupied territories, but Veiteberg believes the entire state is illegitimate,” national-conservative Progress Party heavyweight and Oslo MP Christian Tybring-Gjedde told the newspaper Dagbladet.

    Tybring-Gjedde argued that Kari Veiteberg's views are incompatible with her position as a bishop.

    “I think she should be a left-wing political activist rather than a bishop. I myself no longer go to church. You only get admonitions about how much pity there is for other people and that we should be ashamed. <...> It is a great provocation what she is doing, which is far from the view of the church members,” Tybring-Gjedde elaborated.

    In 2015, the current Minister of Petroleum and Energy Tina Bru resigned from the Church of Norway in protest after Bishops Tor B. Jørgensen and Olav Øygard argued that Norway should slow down oil production.

    Christian Tybring-Gjedde argued, on the contrary, that it is the bishops who should opt out.

    “Kari Veiteberg's proposal frightens me, she has nothing to do in the Church of Norway. It is a coup within the Oslo church, and there are plenty of arenas she can be a left-wing activist. The church should be a place where you shouldn't have a bad conscience,” Tybring-Gjedde said.

    Addressing Tybring-Gjedde's criticism, Preses Olav Fykse Tveit, the first among equals within the Church of Norway, emphasised that it has in collaboration with other churches across the globe for many years worked for justice and peace in Israel and Palestine.

    “The Church of Norway has, together with these churches, called for a boycott of goods from the occupied territories, which under international law have been illegally produced and sold. The Bishop of Oslo, the Episcopal Conference and the bishops are engaged based on the church's mission in important societal issues for peace and justice in the world,” Fykse Tveit emphasised.

    The YMCA-YWCA acknowledges on its website that they recognise Israel as a legitimate state in accordance with international law. According to the organisation, the position on having a broad economic boycott of goods and services that contribute to the occupation of Palestine is fully compatible with this recognition.

    The recent bout of hostilities between Gaza-based Hamas militants and Israel broke out on 10 May after days of violent clashes between local Arabs and Israeli police in East Jerusalem, which were triggered by court verdicts to evict Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of the city and a ban on Palestinians visiting certain holy sites during Ramadan.

    As a result, Hamas fired thousands of rockets at Israel, which retaliated with deadly airstrikes of its own, before an Egypt-brokered ceasefire was struck.

    Overall, the hostilities lasted 11 days and left 243 people in the Gaza Strip dead, as well as 12 Israelis.

    Related:

    Parisians Take to Streets in Solidarity With Palestinians as Israel-Gaza Truce Holds
    Israel May Have Dealt Hamas a Heavy Blow, but Islamist Militants Destined to Recover
    The 'Squad' Members Condemn Anti-Semitism… While Calling Israel 'Apartheid' State
    Tags:
    Palestine, Israel, boycott, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Victoria de Angelis, bass guitarist for Måneskin (Italy), during the award-giving ceremony in Rotterdam. The band won top prize.
    Let's Rock: Eurovision Song Contest 2021 Final
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse