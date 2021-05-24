Switzerland Ready to Study Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Safety If There Is Request, Minister Says

"As far as I know, as of now, Swissmedic [Swiss surveillance authority for medicines] has not received such a request. If it happens, the request will be certainly studied if the producer's dosser includes all the necessary documents," Berset said at a press conference.
Although Switzerland is aware of the Russian vaccine's effectiveness, it cannot start purchasing any vaccine without a safety and effectiveness assessment by Swissmedic, Berset continued.
In January, former Swiss Ambassador in Moscow Yves Rossier was inoculated against COVID-19 with Sputnik V shortly before leaving Russia.
Russia's Sputnik V is the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine. It has been authorised for emergency use in 66 countries with a total population of over 3.2 billion people. The efficacy of the drug stands at 97.6%, based on the latest analysis of data from 3.8 million vaccinated Russians.
