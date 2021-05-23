Сable Сar Falls in Italy’s Northern Piedmont, Killing at Least Nine - Photos

At least nine people have been killed and two children are in serious condition after a cable car fell in Italy's Northern Piedmont region on Sunday, the emergency services said.
UPDATE [23.05-14:20] #Stresa #Verbano-#Cusio-#Ossola— Emergenza24 (@Emergenza24) May 23, 2021
Incidente #funivia Stresa-Alpino #Mottarone
CABINA PRECIPITA AL SUOLO
11 PERSONE A BORDO
9 MORTI
2 #FERITI
Informazioni e aggiornamenti: https://t.co/G11Al1pH3X pic.twitter.com/gcoOJXvUgv
🔴 #Piemonte, funivia #StresaMottarone: il 118 piemontese ha confermato che 9 persone sono decedute, mentre 2 minorenni sono stati elitrasportati in codice rosso a Torino. Proseguono le operazioni di Soccorso Alpino, @emergenzavvf, 118, @_Carabinieri_ e altri enti dello Stato. pic.twitter.com/ommsfJ4qm4— Corpo Nazionale Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico (@cnsas_official) May 23, 2021
A photo from the scene of the accident has been shared online by the emergency services.
🔴 #Verbania #23maggio, caduta una cabina della funivia che collega Stresa-Alpino-Mottarone. Risultano persone decedute, il bilancio è provvisorio. Squadre #vigilidelfuoco al lavoro. Sul posto l’elicottero del reparto volo di Varese [13:50 #23maggio] pic.twitter.com/y4SnbDNNjz— Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) May 23, 2021
The cause of the accident has not been determined.
Two children who were seriously injured in the accident have been flown to a hospital in Torino.
According to Rainews24, the cable car fell 100 metres before it reached the peak of Mottarone mountain, which is almost 1,500-metres high. Mottarone overlooks the picturesque Lake Maggiore.
The ill-fated cable car started running again a month ago after a long break due to the pandemic, the cableway's website says.
All comments
Show new comments (0)