Police Begin Detaining People at Illegal Demonstration in Central Berlin

Earlier in the day, Berlin police said that they had banned several large demonstrations against COVID-19 restrictions scheduled to take place in the German capital on Saturday and Sunday. Some 16,000 people were expected to rally near the landmark Brandenburg Gate in the city centre, where several government buildings are located.
The government quarter near the Brandenburg Gate has been cordoned off by the police.
Berlin began the gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in 14-day intervals on 18 May. As of Saturday, residents are still required to wear face masks in public places, observe social distancing, and not leave home for non-essential reasons.
All comments
Show new comments (0)