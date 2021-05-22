Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions Held in Berlin

People are taking to the streets of Berlin ahead of Pentecost, which is observed in the country on Monday.
As the number of COVID-19 infections across Germany has dropped, Berlin has relaxed some restrictions, cancelling the night-time curfew on Wednesday and allowing museums to re-open under certain conditions. This is followed by the reopening of restaurants’ terraces for the first time since autumn 2020.
Health Minister Jens Spahn earlier said that Germany has broken the third wave of the coronavirus, but urged the public to remain careful. Chancellor Angela Merkel also urged Germans to act responsibly, as large parts of the country eased more restrictions on Friday at the start of the Pentecost weekend, telling people that caution is needed to avoid further shutdowns.
Germany has confirmed a total of over 3.6 million cases, including more than 87,300 fatalities.
