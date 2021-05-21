Register
07:22 GMT21 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Healthcare workers wait in the Partybus, where people can listen to music while being tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ishoej, Denmark February 23, 2021

    COVID-19 Infection Gives Immunity for at Least Eight Months, Danish Study Finds

    © REUTERS / RITZAU SCANPIX
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/1a/1082192225_0:255:3072:1983_1200x675_80_0_0_a2921871eed825ff0da73827d9f2fb8f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202105211082954597-covid-19-infection-gives-immunity-for-at-least-eight-months-danish-study-finds/

    While providing estimates of natural immunity, Danish researchers are still hesitant about vaccine-induced resistance, with questions over the necessity of re-vaccination remaining.

    An analysis of data concerning COVID-19 immunity carried out by the Danish Health Authority has concluded that those who have been infected are unlikely catch it again for at least eight months.

    The likelihood of an infected person falling ill again sooner is small, the researchers concluded.

    “We have looked at the research very closely and believe the immunity can last even longer than eight months”, Deputy Director of the Danish Health Authority Helene Bilsted Probst emphasised in a statement.

    However, ongoing research has not drawn the same conclusions regarding vaccines, although its latest assessment suggests the immunity after vaccination will be as effective and long-lasting as after an infection.

    “It is gratifying that the latest research confirms our expectation that the immunity after infection lasts longer. With what we know about the effect of the vaccines, it is also our assessment that the vaccines will provide at least as long-lasting immunity”, Helene Bilsted Probst said.

    Flu
    © CC0 / Pixabay
    Mild COVID-19 Tends to Yield Few Complications, Danish Study Finds
    COVID-19 is a relatively new disease and details about how long the vaccine will be effective for, along with how it affects the immune system, remain unknown. Vaccines have only been around since the end of 2020, which means the period of assessment is still limited. The knowledge that arises comes with some delay after the follow-up of people who have been ill and with the rollout of the vaccines worldwide, the Danish Health Authority said, emphasising an ongoing need to adjust the assessment of how long immunity can be expected for, both after recovering from COVID-19 infection and after vaccination.

    “It is still too early to say anything about the need for re-vaccination, but it is of course an area that we will follow closely”, added Probst.

    Earlier this year, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called COVID-19 “part of the new reality”, suggested that vaccinations will be needed “over and over again”, and urged to prepare accordingly.

    After recovery from a virus infection, the immune system retains a memory of it. Immune cells and proteins that circulate in the body can recognise and kill the pathogen if it is encountered again, protecting against the disease and reducing the severity of the illness.

    For COVID-19, the exact length of natural immunity remains unknown, with researchers usually suggesting periods of several months. It has also been noted that between 20-30 percent of those infected with the virus shed this immunity after a six-month period.

    Related:

    Denmark Discussing Vaccine Swap to Replace AstraZeneca With Pfizer, Moderna Shots
    Denmark Discovers New Mutated COVID-19 Strain More Apt at Dodging Antibodies
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    D for Denim: How Jeans Have Become The World's Most Popular Leggings
    D for Denim: How Jeans Have Become The World's Most Popular Leggings
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse