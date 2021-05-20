Register
07:26 GMT20 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Skull underwater

    Mapped Genome of Prehistoric Woman Challenges Evolution Theory

    © CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107756/76/1077567622_0:108:1921:1188_1200x675_80_0_0_47cdca9c5ff2eea32954d3eb89891e65.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202105201082945104-mapped-genome-of-prehistoric-woman-challenges-evolution-theory/

    The vast genetic variation found in the genome of a 35,000-year-old woman has spurred the conclusion that the reduced diversity in Europe was caused by the Last Glaciation, not the so-called “out-of-Africa bottleneck”.

    Swedish researchers have succeeded in mapping out the entire genome of a prehistoric woman who lived 35,000 years ago in a cave in present-day Romania. Their conclusions challenge the prevailing theory of what happened when humans migrated out of Africa.

    According to Mattias Jakobsson and Emma Svensson at Uppsala University, one of the woman's teeth left in the skull was so well-preserved that a sample of it allowed to map out the entire genome.

    The subsequent analysis revealed that the woman, called Peştera Muierii 1, after the cave she was found in, had a predisposition for both dark skin and hair as well as dark eyes. Her genes revealed that she didn't suffer from any hereditary diseases that we know of. Interestingly, she also had almost as little kinship with Neanderthals as today's human have.

    However, what surprised the evolutionary geneticists most was that she had a much higher genetic variation than humans of that era previously were thought to have.

    This effectively challenges the so-called bottleneck hypothesis. People outside of Africa today have less genetic variation than those living in Africa. Modern man is thought to have evolved in Africa some 300,000 years ago. Then a small group migrated out of the continent some 80,000 years ago, having subsequently spread around the world. It has been assumed that so few individuals migrated out that a lot of genetic variants disappeared. This resulted in a bottleneck that depleted genetic variation.

    “She lived almost 35,000 years ago and she has a large genetic variation, so there couldn't have been any bottleneck 80,000 years ago that caused the reduction of genetic variation”, Mattias Jakobsson explained to national broadcaster SVT.

    Guido Camia dressed as a Neanderthal Cave man lights a campfire in Chianale, in the Italian Alps, near the French border, on August 7, 2019.
    © AFP 2021 / MARCO BERTORELLO
    ‘Discovery Whole World Will Talk About’: Remains of Neanderthals Mauled by Hyenas Found in Italy
    Instead, the drop in genetic variation has been linked to harsh living conditions. The descendants of the Peştera Muierii woman lived in difficult times, as it got significantly colder, with ice sheets covering swaths of present-day Europe.

    “The reduced genetic variation is linked to the changed life situation during the ice age. During that time, there were few places in Europe for people to live in, and there were perhaps only 1,000 - 10,000 individuals at a time”, Mattias Jakobsson ventured.

    With so few living individuals, genetic variation becomes exhausted, which increases the risk of hereditary diseases and, in the most extreme form, inbreeding.

    As the climate got warmer again and the ice sheet withdrew, making more places habitable, Europe saw waves of migration that boosted genetic variation. Still later, a group of people from present-day Turkey moved in, introducing a completely different lifestyle that included farming.

    Related:

    'Evolution Rather Than a Big Bang': UK Reportedly Fast-Tracks NHS Reform Plans Amid COVID Pandemic
    Israeli Scientists Propose Novel Theory of Human Evolution
    Billion-Year-Old Fossil Found in Scotland Could Unlock Mystery of New Link in Evolution of Animals
    Tags:
    evolution, prehistoric, Romania, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Repair works at the area offer locals a glimpse of the remains of Curon village.
    Lost Italian Village Curon Emerges From Local Lake After 70 Years Underwater
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse