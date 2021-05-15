EU Urges Russia to Revise Decision on 'Unfriendly States' List, Borrell Says

"We call on Russia to review its decision, to avoid a further deterioration of our relationship that is already under strain. The EU will continue to coordinate its position with its partners," Borrell said in a statement.
The bloc deplored the publication of measures in response to "Unfriendly Actions of Foreign States," slamming "the allegations of unfriendly actions as unfounded."
The Russian Cabinet on Friday approved the list of states that are not friendly to Russia, the list includes two countries: the United States and the Czech Republic. Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in an interview said that Moscow will not indiscriminately write any country on the list of unfriendly, the decision will precede a deep analysis, while the list that has been drawn up may be revised over time. According to the minister, this will not be a "dead" paper: the list "will, of course, be revised" as relations with the respective state develop.
It is expected that on May 24-25, the topic of relations between Russia and the EU will be discussed at the bloc's summit in Brussels.
