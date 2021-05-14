Czech Prosecutor General Intends to Resign on 30 June, Deputy Prime Minister Says

"Justice Minister Marie Benesova announced at a government meeting that Prosecutor General Pavel Zeman has expressed the desire to resign on June 30. The cabinet of ministers took note of the information ... without discussing it," Havlicek said.
The outgoing official is expected to hold a press conference in connection with his resignation later on Friday.
In April, Czech Republic announced the expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats from Prague, who were obliged to leave the country within 48 hours. Prime Minister Andrej Babis explained that the move was prompted by "a reasonable suspicion" that Russian military intelligence officers had something to do with the October 2014 explosions at the ammunition depots in Vrbetice.
Moscow retaliated by expelling 20 Czech diplomats, prompting Prague to order more diplomats out in response.
