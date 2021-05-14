Ireland Shuts Down Health Service IT Systems Over 'Ransomware Attack'

Ireland's Health Service Executive said that its entire IT network has been shut down as a precaution due to a "significant ransomware attack".
The health service did not go into details but said that it will give more information as it becomes available.
There is a significant ransomware attack on the HSE IT systems. We have taken the precaution of shutting down all our our IT systems in order to protect them from this attack and to allow us fully assess the situation with our own security partners.— HSE Ireland (@HSELive) May 14, 2021
Rotunda Critical Emergency— The Rotunda Hospital (@RotundaHospital) May 14, 2021
Due to a serious IT issue all outpatient visits are cancelled today - unless you are at 36 weeks pregnant or later. All gynae clinics are cancelled today.
If you have any urgent concerns please attend as normal.
Further updates will follow.
