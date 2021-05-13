Register
07:30 GMT13 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Drugs

    Swedish Police Suspect Ten Times More Drugs Getting Smuggled Into Country Than Previously Thought

    © CC0 / Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105555/24/1055552484_0:0:1920:1080_1200x675_80_0_0_260841476acf311db12e39d1dbd998f0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202105131082875933-swedish-police-suspect-ten-times-more-drugs-getting-smuggled-into-country-than-previously-thought/

    An analysis of encrypted communications used by drug dealers has uncovered drug smuggling on a "nearly industrial scale", as well as a network of links to officials, bankers, and lawyers.

    About ten times more drugs than previous studies have shown may be getting smuggled into Sweden each year, the Swedish police concluded in a recent review.

    The review is based on an analysis of communications in Encrochat, a now-closed encrypted communication platform that was broadly used by numerous criminal organisations.

    The communications from Encrochat showed that drug smuggling is conducted on a "nearly industrial scale", the police said. Furthermore, the material analysed only covers a limited period of time and is based on a single source. With these circumstances in mind, the police estimate that between 100 and 150 tonnes of drugs per year are smuggled into Sweden. This is a far cry from a previous assessment of about 15 tonnes annually by the Central Association for Alcohol and Drug Information (CAN).

    The smuggling mainly occurs via road transport, where drugs are hidden in legal cargo. The final destination is most often the major cities of Stockholm, Malmö. and Gothenburg, but also several medium-sized cities. The Øresund Bridge that links Sweden to Denmark and mainland Europe is considered by Encrochat users as the most common smuggling route into Sweden.

    The analysis confirmed the Swedish police's intelligence picture that drug trafficking and drug-related conflicts are the underlying cause of many violent incidents such as shootings and explosions that are on the rise in parts of the country.

    "Much of what we were able to read in the chats we have known from before and we can state that the police intelligence service makes correct assessments of crime in Sweden. But we can also state that the drug trade has grown significantly larger in recent years", Linda H Staaf, the head of the intelligence unit at the police's national operational department (Noa) said in a statement.

    According to the police report, the messages on Encrochat also indicated that criminal actors exercise unlawful influence and that criminals try to get in touch with politicians, officials in public administration, and representatives of the the judiciary to protect, promote, or advance criminal activities in various ways.

    The private sector appears to be more vulnerable than the public sector. The most common method for criminals is to try and influence lawyers. Within the banking sphere, numerous criminal actors appear to have contacts as well that help them commit various types of crimes, including fraud and bribery.

    "Police access to encrypted communication between criminals would increase our ability to prevent and detect serious organised crime. It is also obvious that the judiciary is not dimensioned for the extensive drug market we have in Sweden. It is also clear that both the private sector and the public sector need to increase their ability to withstand unauthorised influence", Linda H Staaf concluded.

    Related:

    Off the Books: Half of Sweden's Libraries Reportedly Used for Drug Dealing
    Swedish Police Spooked by Drug-Dealing, People-Smuggling Nigerian Voodoo Mafia
    Paintings by Picasso, Warhol and Chagall Seized in Swedish Raid on Suspected Drug Smuggler
    Tags:
    smuggling, drugs, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    In Love and War (1996). The film based on Hemingway's Farewell to Arms tells a story about an American soldier and nurse who fall in love with each other during the Italian campaign of the First World War. The nurse is played by Sandra Bullock, pictured with Chris O'Donnell.
    International Nurses Day: How Hollywood Sees Nurses
    The Blame Game
    The Blame Game
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse