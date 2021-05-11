Polish Supreme Court Evacuated After Bomb Threat

"After information was obtained by email that an explosive had been placed in the building of the Supreme Court, the first president of the Supreme Court ordered the evacuation of the building. We will keep you informed about the development of events", an official statement from the court said.
Na skutek uzyskanej przez pocztę elektronicznej informacji o umieszczeniu w budynku Sądu Najwyższego ładunku wybuchowego, Pierwsza Prezes SN zarządziła ewakuację budynku. Będziemy informować o rozwoju wydarzeń.— Sąd Najwyższy (@sad_najwyzszy) May 11, 2021
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)