Sex Away From the City: Plans for New 'Erotic Centre' Beyond Amsterdam's Red Light District Unveiled

After promising to create a new adult entertainment district outside of Amsterdam and to "clean up" the city, Mayor Femke Halsema has just unveiled detailed plans for a prospective out-of-town erotic venue.
According to The Guardian, the proposed five-story, 5,000 square-metre “erotic centre” will feature 100 small rooms, two bars, and "an 'erotic entertainment' venue such as a strip club."
Nine possible locations have reportedly been mooted so far, with the mayor long-arguing that the capital's historic centre needs "cleaning up." The area is famous for its brothels as prostitution is legal in Holland.
The document also suggests that the new area may enforce an entry price to deter "gawping tourists," as the newspaper puts it.
Not all of the city’s sex workers, however, seem to support the idea; non-profit foundation Prostitution Information Centre says that many of them “want to keep the windows in the red light district.”
"Time and again sex workers are blamed for nuisance in the red light district that they do not cause," the group remarks.
The city is now reportedly seeking a commercial partner for the new adult project.
All comments
Show new comments (0)