Register
05:43 GMT07 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Empty vials of Oxford/AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination centre in Antwerp, Belgium, 18 March 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

    Major Danish-Norwegian Study Concludes Benefits of AstraZeneca Vaccine Outweigh Risks

    © REUTERS / YVES HERMAN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/12/1082383738_0:399:2837:1995_1200x675_80_0_0_87d63515ba0fd8030332584ccce4d800.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/europe/202105071082822687-major-danish-norwegian-study-concludes-benefits-of-astrazeneca-vaccine-outweigh-risks/

    Despite patients potentially facing a higher risk of thrombosis than initially expected, the researchers described the results “generally reassuring” and found the debated vaccine to yield a net gain, both at the level of society and at the individual level.

    A study of Danish and Norwegian residents who have been administered the AstraZeneca vaccine has concluded that the benefits of the shot still outweigh the risks.

    The study by researchers at the University of Southern Denmark and at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, the most comprehensive and systematic in both countries to date, found that vaccine recipients faced a one in 40,000 risk of getting a blood clot in the brain, and a one in 9,000 risk of blood clots developing in their veins, which is slightly higher than expected.

    “In the vast majority of countries, it will still overall, no doubt, be net beneficial to use this vaccine, both at the level of society and at the individual level,” Anton Pottegård, a professor at the University of Southern Denmark and the lead author of the study told the Danish newswire Ritzau.

    The study is based on data from the reputable Danish and Norwegian health registries, which has made it possible to make a systematic follow-up of the 280,000 vaccinated people aged 18-65 who have received Vaxzevria (the market name of the AstraZeneca vaccine) in Norway and Denmark. The recipients of the vaccine were followed for 28 days after their vaccination and tracked for diseases and symptoms that can be interpreted as possible side effects. The incidence of these diseases was compared with the incidence in the background population.

    Pottegård described it as the first “bottom-up study”, and the crew found the results “generally reassuring”.

    “Until now, people have been dependent on spontaneous reports on the individual patients, and this means a risk of under-reporting the side effects,” Pottegård said.

    A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine
    © REUTERS / NYIMAS LAULA
    'Don't Vaccinate the Young and Healthy': Swedish Doctors Pen Open Letter Against Blanket Inoculation
    He said that although the side effects were too rare to outweigh the benefits in most countries, Denmark’s decision to completely stop the vaccination with the AstraZeneca shot was nonetheless understandable.

    “In the Danish setting, I agree there is a case that the benefits do not outweigh the risks,” he said. “We only have fairly young people left for vaccination, a very low rate of transmission, and our healthcare system is not overwhelmed at all, and we have other vaccines incoming,” Pottegård told The Local.

    He also ventured that neither taking contraceptive pill, being overweight or having a previous thromboembolic history seem to be risk factors for developing side effects such as thrombosis and haemorrhage, as was suggested before. According to Pottegård, this problem is rather related to the immune system and its response.

    Earlier this spring, both Norway and Denmark, together with a dozen other nations, suspended its rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine after a small number of cases of blood clots combined with bleeding and low platelet counts.

    Related:

    Norway: Risk of Dying From AstraZeneca Higher Than of COVID-19
    Sweden Donates One Million AstraZeneca Doses to International Vaccine Programme
    Australia Reports 5 New Cases of Blood Clots After AstraZeneca Vaccine
    Tags:
    vaccination, AstraZeneca, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Police officers are seen during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, 5 May 2021.
    Violent Anti-Government Protests in Colombia
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse