Video: French Boat Rams Into British Ship Off Jersey as Fishing Tensions Run High

In a video captured by an eyewitness, a British ship owned by Jonathan Ruff was rammed by the French vessel Lasgot near the St. Helier marina.
Ridiculous Scenes in jersey as our silly little island becomes the front line in a war with the french #Jersey #jerseyblockade pic.twitter.com/lptcY9FO2t— Reegs (@AnalogTortoise) May 6, 2021
Fishing quotas were one of the sticking points in the negotiations of the post-Brexit trade agreement between the UK and the European Union following the UK’s exit from the bloc in January last year.
Although both parties signed a trade agreement in December, Paris has been accusing London of preventing French fishing boats from operating in the UK waters because of difficulties in obtaining licenses.
